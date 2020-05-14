Emirates SkyCargo connects 75 destinations as operations grow

As the world inches toward reopening, Emirates SkyCargo has expanded its weekly scheduled cargo flight operations to cover 75 destinations across six continents.

Some of the destinations recently included in the network include Colombo, Conakry, Dakar, Dhaka, Dublin, Khartoum, Kuala Lumpur, Perth and Quito.

In addition, Emirates SkyCargo has also upped frequency of flights to several key destinations such as Amsterdam, Beijing, Bengaluru, Brussels, Chennai, Chicago, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Johannesburg and London allowing businesses more choice and flexibility in having their cargo shipped.

Over and above scheduled flight operations, Emirates SkyCargo also operates charter flights in response to customer demand.

The carrier operated over 2,500 flights in the month of April.

Currently Emirates SkyCargo is operating more than 100 flights a day from its hub in Dubai.