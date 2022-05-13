Emirates receives Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan at ATM stand

Emirates welcomed Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence to its ‘Future is now’ stand. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group received Sheikh Nahyan during his tour of Arabian Travel Market.

Sheikh Nahyan was also briefed by Emirates senior executives on the airline’s latest onboard products, and highlighted the new full Premium Economy cabin experience, which debuted this year at ATM.

Emirates was named ‘World’s Leading Airline 2021’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline - First Class 2021’ by World Travel Awards.