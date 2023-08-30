Emirates Group Honors Emirati Women’s Contributions and Achievements in Aviation and Travel

The Emirates Group celebrated the contributions of Emirati women in aviation and travel, and their vital role in supporting the UAE’s aspirations and ambitions. A special event was held at the company’s headquarters, combining creativity, music, a networking session, in addition to an inspiring panel of women hailing from diverse backgrounds and professions. Throughout the event, employees of the Group connected and engaged in thought-provoking discussions with other guests and colleagues from various businesses, roles and backgrounds.

The event kicked off with a panel comprised of inspiring women who shared their stories and reflected on their challenges and successes including Nayla Al Khaja, the UAE’s first-ever female film writer, director and producer; Diana Wilde, Co-founder of Aurora50; and Hend Al Rumaithi, Senior Director Group Internal Audit, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at ENOC. Shamsa Al Jasmi, the UAE’s first Emirati female Oud player also performed for the audience with her unique style and interacted with employees during the networking session.

Developing Emirati women leaders

Women constitute nearly 40% of the Emirates Group’s Emirati workforce. With more than 180 women in leadership roles, they also hold decision-making power across a gamut of businesses and functions. The Emirates Group provides mentorship and practical training programmes for Emirati female professionals, as well as access to a host of development and leadership programmes including the Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme and GE Aviation Programme, among others. Emirati females in senior positions at the Emirates Group also have the opportunity to enrol in the INSEAD Women Leaders Programme, which enables them to build powerful networks with female leaders from around the world.

Earlier this month, the Emirates Group became a launch partner of Aurora50’s women’s networking initiative, NOORA — the new community of ambitious, corporate women collaborating together and leading with impact. The Emirates Group has also recently signed the UAE Gender Balance Council’s pledge, reinforcing its commitment towards female representation and providing them equal opportunities that elevate their capabilities and advance their careers.

Diverse and skilled talent pool

With the UAE’s progress trajectory and future ambitions to lead across a number of global benchmarks, Emirati women continue to play a significant role in advancing the nation’s vision. The Emirates Group has recently brought on board its first female Emirati pharmacist as well as first female Emirati nurse, who both share the dedication and passion to contribute to the UAE’s aviation sector, alongside their peers across the Group’s other business units such as innovation and technology, auditing, fleet management, and more. This diverse and versatile talent pool demonstrates the skills that Emirati women possess and their drive to support the UAE’s economic growth and stability.

This year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme is ‘We collaborate for tomorrow’, which correlates with the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’, both focused on finding innovative solutions for a sustainable future. The Emirates Group’s Emirati workforce stand ready to support the UAE’s agenda and the Group’s business objectives in the area of sustainability and technological innovation. Following on its commitment to the United Nation’s Global Compact, two female Emirati professionals from Emirates and dnata are participating in the United Nations Global Compact’s Target Gender Equality accelerator programme – an initiative that helps to define corporate goals for women’s representation and equal pay in businesses.