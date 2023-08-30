TUI Responds to Growing Demand with Expanded Winter Season in Turkey

TUI is expanding the season in Turkey. Turkey is one of the most popular holiday destinations for TUI guests from all markets. 1.9 million guests travelled to Turkey with TUI in 2022. The country is not only a sought-after destination in the summer season. TUI Deutschland customers can book holidays in Antalya all year round. The region on the Turkish Riviera is TUI’s fifth largest destination in the winter season. Now the offer is also being expanded for British guests: for the winter season 2023/24, capacities for Antalya will be increased by 30 per cent.

Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group: “The demand for holidays goes far beyond the classic summer travel season. This is true for many countries in the western and eastern Mediterranean. Customers want a high degree of flexibility. In addition to the classic trips in high summer, there are an increasing number of customers who spend the winter in the south or travel to the holiday regions for sports and cultural activities in spring and autumn. Many regions have prepared well for the longer season and are launching joint initiatives with TUI.”

With its integrated business model and its own aircraft and hotels, TUI can react swiftly to changes in demand and make holiday offers possible all year round. Some of the most popular summer destinations are therefore now also attractive in winter. Many of TUI’s German guests like to spend the winter in Antalya, for example. The group is now extending the offer to its British customers as well. It’s a win-win-win situation for everyone: TUI guests have even more choice and even more flexibility in planning their holiday trip, they benefit from offers at different times of the season; the longer season pays off for the destinations’ tourism strategy and TUI can utilise its aircraft and hotels longer and more efficiently. “Mediterranean destinations are among the top destinations for summer holidays. This will also be the case in the future. But we see clear potential for additional offers throughout the year. The season is getting longer. This creates additional opportunities for the destinations and for TUI,” says Sebastian Ebel.

From Germany, TUI already offers year-round tours to Palma de Mallorca, Faro and Jerez in addition to Turkey.