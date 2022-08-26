Emirates Group highlights Emirati women’s contributions to aviation and travel

Emirati women in the Emirates Group represent a workforce of over 1,000 professionals in various roles across more than 30 departments.

From pilots and engineers who work with the world’s biggest commercial aircraft, to IT professionals, service ambassadors, marketing and data experts, commercial services and more, these talented and passionate Emirati women are vital contributors to the Group as well as to the aviation and travel industries’ success and growth.

Thanks to the immense support of the UAE leadership, Emirati women continue to break the norms. They defy the odds as they actively build our nation and contribute to the socio-economic development of our country.

Reflecting the UAE’s robust educational policies and the Group’s commitment and efforts to grow Emirati talent in their careers, over half of the Emirati women at the Emirates Group are employed in supervisory, managerial or leadership positions.

Emirati women of the Emirates Group, including long-serving employees who have seen the increasing impact of women in the workforce in the three decades since they began their careers, wish to pass on a message of encouragement and inspiration for the young Emiratis to join the aviation industry and contribute to its growth with their creativity, energy, and ambition.

As part of the Emiratisation strategy and long-standing commitment to developing Emirati talent, the Emirates Group has recently partnered with INSEAD, one of the most prominent business schools in the world, to offer its Emirati senior executives a chance to enrol in the Women Leaders Programme. The four-day programme will bring female Emirati leaders on a peer learning journey with women leaders from other global organizations. It aims to provide participants with broader perspectives on the global workplace, marketplace, and leadership challenges and provide them with the insights, tools and network to increase their leadership impact and contribution to the business and the broader professional community.