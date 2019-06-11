Emirates goes global with in-flight Wi-Fi coverage

Emirates’ passengers bound for the US will soon be able to enjoy Wi-Fi, mobile service connectivity and live TV, even when flying 40,000 feet over the North Pole and Arctic circle.

Previously, on its flights to the US, which often travel over the polar region, passengers can find themselves without connectivity for up to four hours.

This is due to the fact that most satellites that connect aircraft are geostationary, located over the equator, and aircraft antennae cannot see the satellite when in the far north, due to the earth’s curvature.

Emirates partner Inmarsat will soon solve this problem with the addition of two elliptical orbit satellites, thus providing coverage over the North Pole by 2022.

The new satellites will also provide live television on Emirates flights allowing customers to watch live news or sports over the polar region.

Emirates’ live TV is currently available on 175 aircraft including all Boeing 777 and select Airbus 380s.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates chief operations officer said: “We are very pleased with this development, which will ensure Emirates continues to lead the industry in providing our customers a seamless inflight connectivity experience across geographies, on all of our flight routes.

“Over the years, we have worked closely with Inmarsat and our supply partners to continually raise the bar on inflight connectivity, and we look forward to further enhancing that experience, taking advantage of new technologies and infrastructure.”

A popular service among Emirates’ customers, over one million Wi-Fi connections are made onboard the airline’s flights in an average month.

Philip Balaam, Inmarsat aviation president, said: “Inmarsat has an extremely successful track record of working with Emirates to ensure their inflight connectivity requirements are met on a global basis, both in the cockpit and the cabin.

“We are delighted to continue that tradition with the rapid development of our Global Xpress satellite network.

“In the past month alone, we have announced even more capacity being added to the network with five additional payloads, including these latest two for flights over the northern latitudes and Arctic region.

“This is a great fit for Emirates and once again they have played an important role in our decision for these latest expansions.”