IHG Partners with Rakuten Travel for Enhanced Loyalty Program Integration

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rakuten Group Inc.’s travel reservation service Rakuten Travel, a leading online travel agency in Japan, to collaborate on a seamless travel booking experience linking the two companies’ loyalty programs. This is the first time that IHG has signed an MoU with a Japanese travel reservation service.

IHG and Rakuten Travel will carry out discussions with the aim of improving services and customer experiences for members of IHG One Rewards, the loyalty program run by IHG, as well as Rakuten and its flagship loyalty program, Rakuten Points. Details of specific initiatives based on the MoU will be announced in the near future.

IHG is committed to offering unparalleled value for IHG One Rewards members, through collaboration with a diverse network of partners worldwide.