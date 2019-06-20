Embraer celebrates anniversary with São Paulo investment

Embraer has announced a US$ 30 million investment in the expansion of its Eugênio de Melo unit.

The facility is based in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil.

Through the construction of new facilities, the site will have capacity for over 4,000 employees.

The site currently has 1,500 employees working in manufacturing, development, engineering, structural and system testing, and training, among other administrative and research activities.

“The future of the Brazilian aviation industry will be the result of what we dream and build together.

“We believe this is the best tribute we can pay on Embraer’s 50th anniversary,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, chief executive of Embraer.

“By announcing the expansion of the Eugênio de Melo unit, in São José dos Campos, we reinforce our commitment to our people and the local community, which are both part of our strategic vision of continuous and sustainable growth.”

At least 600 temporary job opportunities were created for the construction of four new buildings.

The buildings will be dedicated to the company’s global engineering and technology centre, to customer service and training - housing flight simulators and other technologies to provide technical instruction to the company’s aircraft operators, to administrative areas and to the company’s historical centre - dedicated to Embraer’s 50-year history and the advancements the company has created for the national aviation industry.

Embraer is also making improvements, as well as expanding the current facilities, such as the restaurant, concierge, bus platforms and parking.

The improvements are expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year and will increase the facility from 754,000 square feet (70,000 square meters) to 1.2 million square feet (110,000 square meters).

The unit is located on a 121 acre (530,000 square meter) site and began operations in 2001.