Dusit International signs first dusitD2 property in Bangkok

Dusit International has signed a hotel management agreement with Tian Teck Property Company to operate dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok – the first dusitD2 branded property in the city.

Slated to open in June 2023 on Si Phraya Road, a vibrant thoroughfare which runs parallel to Silom and Sathorn Roads in Bangkok’s central business district, the new hotel is designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers alike and offer easy access to major business and lifestyle hubs in this key area of the city.

Comprising 181 well-appointed guest rooms set over 23 floors, the family-friendly property will feature a sleek, modern design reflecting the vibrant, upscale nature of the dusitD2 brand.

Rooms and public areas will provide the utmost in comfort and convenience, while Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality will enrich the stay experience.

Among the hotel facilities will be a stylish lobby bar, a swimming pool with children’s pool, and a fully-equipped fitness centre.

An all-day dining restaurant will offer daily buffet breakfast and a large selection of international cuisines.

For business travellers, dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok will offer a large meeting room equipped with the latest audio-visual equipment.

“We are delighted that Tian Teck Property Company Limited has selected us to manage this special property and bring our upscale dusitD2 brand to the heart of Bangkok for the first time,” said Lim Boon Kwee, chief operating officer, Dusit International.

“With its strong connections to major business, cultural and lifestyle hubs, Si Phraya Road is the ideal location for our deluxe dusitD2 brand.

“We now look forward to delivering a vibrant, modern hotel experience that delights on all fronts and seamlessly links with everything this burgeoning neighbourhood has to offer.”

Dusit International’s property portfolio now comprises 271 properties (nine owned and 260 managed) operating under six brands across 13 countries.

The company has more than 50-Dusit branded hotels in the pipeline and expects to open at least 10-12 hotels per year in key destinations from 2019 onwards.