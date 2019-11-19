Elieson appointed chief operating officer with Travelport

Travelport has welcomed John Elieson to the role of chief operating officer.

Elieson will be based in Travelport’s global headquarters in Langley, Berkshire, UK.

As chief operating officer, he will have strategic oversight of Travelport’s growth strategy, sales organisation and M&A agenda.

Before coming to Travelport, Elieson was chief executive of Radixx International, a company that provides passenger services system technology to the airline industry and was recently acquired by Sabre.

Previously, he enjoyed a distinguished 30-year career with Sabre and its former parent company American Airlines, including roles as the leader of global sales for Sabre Airline Solutions and Sabre Travel Network’s leader of Global Accounts and Traveller Experience.

Commenting on the appointment, Greg Webb, chief executive of Travelport, said: “John has a consistent history of driving growth and building highly effective teams.

“He delivered transformational expansion of the Radixx business and I expect to see a similar impact at Travelport.

“He brings a wealth of industry and transactional experience to my leadership team and we look forward to welcoming him to Travelport.”

John has an MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and has served on boards for businesses, universities, municipalities and non-profit organisations.

Elieson said: “Travelport has ambitious plans for its future, so it’s an exciting time to be joining the company.

“I look forward to working with Greg, the executive management team and my new colleagues as we work to make Travelport the technology partner of choice for the global travel industry.”