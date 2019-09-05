True Food Kitchen to open in Las Vegas

True Food Kitchen will open its first restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, February 12th, at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

The date will also mark the debut of the brand’s first ever True Bar, the standalone scratch-bar concept featuring freshly pressed juices, organic teas and natural refreshers, as well as a seasonal line-up of handcrafted cocktails, wine and beer.

With 11,314 square feet of dining space, the new location will include an indoor patio and lively dining room, two themed private dining rooms and an open kitchen designed to bring guests closer to the restaurant’s culinary craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natural design features, colours and light as well as ample greenery will be present from the moment guests enter.

They can also expect eco-friendly materials such as dining chairs made from recycled soda bottles, as well as garden basins brimming with fresh herbs and spices.

“As the first-ever health-focused concept on the Las Vegas Strip, we’re excited to become an ‘oasis in the desert,’ giving guests the opportunity to eat better and feel better in a town known for its indulgent offerings,” said Christine Barone, chief executive, True Food Kitchen.