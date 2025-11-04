Egypt 2025: A New Chapter of Heritage, Diversity and Sustainability at WTM London

Egypt returns to WTM London 2025 with a powerful presence for UK and European travelers: the long-anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum — a landmark fusion of rich heritage, cutting-edge innovation, and world-class hospitality. More than ever, Egypt’s unparalleled cultural and natural diversity positions the country as a leading destination in the global tourism industry.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Egyptian Tourism Authority (ETA), Egypt is unveiling a next-generation tourism vision that blends ancient treasures with natural beauty. From the bustling streets of Cairo and Alexandria to the tranquil sands of Siwa Oasis and the pristine waters of the Red Sea, Egypt’s variety is unrivalled.

Egypt at WTM London 2025: Timeless Yet Transformative

“Europe has always held a deep connection with Egypt’s heritage, and we are building on that bond with new products designed to inspire European tourists”, said Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. With the Grand Egyptian Museum opening, new eco-tourism projects, and enhanced infrastructure, Egypt stands ready to welcome a new generation of travellers. “Egypt’s story is one of constant evolution,” says Fathy.

The Grand Egyptian Museum: The World Watches as a New Icon Opens

All eyes are on Giza this autumn as Egypt celebrates the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), inaugurated on November 1 — the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization. .Set against the backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza, the GEM offers an unprecedented cultural encounter, featuring the entire Tutankhamun collection displayed together for the first time and immersive galleries that merge cutting-edge design with 5,000 years of history. For tour operators and cultural travellers alike, the opening of the GEM is defining moment in global cultural tourism.

A Strategic Vision for Sustainable Growth

Egypt’s Tourism Development Strategy, spearheaded by the Ministry, focuses on sustainable expansion, diversified products, and enhanced infrastructure.

Major upgrades across airports, transport networks, and coastal facilities are improving accessibility and visitor experience, key priorities for UK and European partners. The strategy also strengthens public–private collaboration, ensuring that Egypt remains competitive, forward-looking, and ready to welcome growing visitor demand from Europe.

New Travel Products: Innovation Rooted in Authenticity

Recognising the shift toward meaningful, personalised travel, Egypt is introducing a wave of new boutique experiences. From eco-lodges in the Western Desert and wellness retreats on the Red Sea coast, to culinary and cultural circuits in Upper Egypt, each product has been designed to immerse visitors in Egypt’s living heritage while offering contemporary comfort and quality. These developments open new opportunities for European operators to expand their Egypt portfolios beyond the classic itineraries.

Eco-Tourism: Protecting Nature, Shaping the Future

Egypt’s eco-tourism investments continue to grow, particularly in the Red Sea, Sinai, and Nile Valley. The government has introduced marine protection programmes, plastic-free zones, and green certification schemes for hotels and operators.

For adventure and nature enthusiasts, Egypt offers exceptional experiences. From diving among coral reefs and trekking through the White Desert to birdwatching along the Nile, encouraging visitors to explore responsibly and sustainably.

A highlight at WTM 2025 is Egypt’s spiritual tourism offering. Carefully curated journeys link ancient monasteries, sacred sites, and timeless pilgrimage routes, providing travelers seeking meaning and renewal with experiences that reveal Egypt not only as a destination of discovery, but also of reflection.

