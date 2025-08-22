Witness a Rare Celestial Event in the Land of the Pharoahs

The new nine-day trip allows guests to experience the natural phenomenon from the shores of Marsa Alam. Based at the Gemma Resort in Dorry Bay, they will enjoy leisure time beside the Red Sea and explore Egypt’s ancient history with a guided excursion to Luxor, including the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, the Colossi of Memnon and the grand temples of Karnak and Luxor.

To ensure they can make the most of this rare celestial event, the trip will be accompanied by Dr Darren Baskill a lecturer from the University of Sussex who has also made frequent appearances on BBC Radio, TV and news online. Darren will give a pre-eclipse presentation providing valuable astronomical insights ahead of the exclusive viewing.

The 2027 total solar eclipse is part of Saros Cycle 136, a series known for producing some of the longest total eclipses in modern history, including the record-setting 6-minute 38-second event in 2009. The 2027 eclipse promises to be equally remarkable, with several minutes of totality expected.

The nine-day tour departs on 29 July 2027 and costs £3,499 per person including return flights from Gatwick on to Marsa Alam, overseas transfers, eight nights’ accommodation at the Gemma resort on all-inclusive basis, pre-eclipse presentation, guided tour of Luxor and an exclusive eclipse viewing experience. The trip will be accompanied by an expert astronomer and tour manager.

Prices are based on two sharing.

