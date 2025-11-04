Meili partners with ALL Accor to deliver bespoke travel experiences

Meili, the innovative technology company transforming ancillary distribution, has announced its partnership with ALL Accor, Accor’s loyalty programme and booking platform. This multi-year agreement will enhance ALL Accor’s car rental offering through Meili’s advanced technology.

Meili’s technology introduces a new level of connectivity that allows ALL Accor to integrate directly with multiple providers through a single, scalable platform. It’s a game-changer that simplifies complexity behind the scenes while unlocking greater choice and convenience for ALL Accor members and the overall customer experience.

With 100 million members worldwide, ALL Accor programme offers members access to an expanded offering of rental options, exclusive discounts, loyalty point accrual based on tier, and tailored benefits including status match. This partnership delivers a superior rental experience to ALL Accor members with faster booking, wider choice, time-saving pick-up options, and real-time updates - all backed by a commitment to secure data handling.

Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer of Accor, said, “This partnership with Meili allows us to seamlessly integrate premium car rental directly into ALL.com and our mobile app, delivering expanded rental options, exclusive member discounts, and loyalty point accrual to our 100 million members. It’s a perfect example of how we’re extending the ALL Accor experience beyond the hotel stay to create a more connected travel journey.”

Mike McGearty, CEO of Meili, commented, “This partnership with ALL Accor reflects our shared vision for redefining the traveller journey through innovation and collaboration. Together, we’re not just enhancing access to premium car rental options, we’re creating a scalable model for how travel brands can deliver seamless, end-to-end experiences powered by smart connectivity.”

Meili’s solution will enable ALL Accor members to effortlessly reserve car rental across all participating brands through ALL.com website and mobile applications. This streamlined experience reflects ALL Accor’s ongoing commitment to enriching the traveller journey at every stage of travel.

This strategic collaboration highlights Meili’s role as a trusted enabler of direct partnerships and ALL Accor’s dedication to delivering exceptional value and choice to its members.