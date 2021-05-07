Grenada prepares to welcome back UK visitors

Grenada is preparing for the reopening of the local tourism sector following a successful vaccination campaign.

The Caribbean destination, along with its sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, has already fully-vaccinated 70 per cent of hotel workers with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

The hidden gem of the eastern Caribbean, the small and idyllic island of Grenada, has focused on the protection of its citizens and visitors with the utmost level of responsibility, which will remain its highest priority.

This approach has paid dividends with the fact that, to date, Grenada and its sister islands have enjoyed one of the lowest rates of infections in the Caribbean with 160 Covid-19 cases, only one of which remains active to date.

Currently, more than 90 per cent of the accommodation sector is open on the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

All arriving passengers must have a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before arrival and are again tested on arrival, with results given within a period of 48 hours.

Since May 1st, assuming a negative test, fully-vaccinated visitors only have to be monitored at their hotel and their health assessed for 48 hours after arrival.

Barry Collymore, chairman of Grenada Tourism Authority, said: “We are focused on continuing to build strong immunity to Covid-19 among our people.

“It is a testament to the commitment of the industry that the vast majority of those working in the travel and tourism sector have already been vaccinated and we have seen that pace continue across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

“We look forward to welcoming back our old friends and new ones.

“They say that no crisis should be wasted, and we have ensured that this downtime was spent focussing on our service levels and implementing initiatives which will further improve our sector and facilities for our people and visitors.

“For us, this is a journey - we want to be best in class and will continue to place priority on outcomes that are tied to our strategy and goals.”