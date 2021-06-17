easyJet unveils new summer domestic routes

easyJet has put 12 new domestic flights and seats on sale today to serve demand for domestic travel.

The airline is adding three new UK airports to its domestic network, which includes launching operations from Belfast City Airport for the first time to London Gatwick.

easyJet will also be returning to Leeds Bradford and East Midlands airports with new flights to and from Belfast International Airport, routes previously served by the Stobart Air-operated Aer Lingus Regional, providing key connectivity between the regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline has also put over 60,000 additional seats on sale across existing routes from Belfast International to Birmingham from July 3rd operating 22 times a week; to Manchester from July 9th operating 27 times a week; to Edinburgh from July 2nd operating 22 times a week; and to Glasgow from July 2nd operating 20 times a week.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, commented: “We were sorry to see the news about Stobart Air and so are pleased to continue to provide key regional connectivity from Belfast International Airport to East Midlands and Leeds Bradford airports, as well as launching easyJet operations for the very first time from Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick.

“We also know it is important to our customers to be reunited with loved ones overseas so we continue to urge the UK government to add more countries to the green list – which can be done safely - to make this possible.”

British Airways confirmed a similar move earlier.