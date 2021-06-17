British Airways announces Belfast routes following Stobart collapse

British Airways will seek to replace the collapsed Stobart Air on a number of UK domestic routes this summer.

The flag-carrier is launching four new domestic routes from Belfast this summer, supporting important business and tourism links between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Over the next few months, the airline will start to operate 18 flights a week between George Best Belfast City Airport and Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newquay airports.

The new routes will run alongside existing British Airways services between Belfast and London City and London Heathrow airports.

easyJet confirmed a similar move earlier.

Tom Stoddart, managing director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new routes, said: “We are delighted to announce these new services from Belfast, which will enhance our regional network and maintain vital connections between Northern Ireland and other key UK destinations.

He added: “We also welcome the recent announcement about the NI Domestic Aviation Kickstart Scheme and await further details with great interest.”