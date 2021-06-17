Cunard rejigs international return into 2022

Cunard will resume operations from July 19th as Queen Elizabeth welcomes guests on board for a series of UK voyages from Southampton.

Beginning October 13th, she will begin sailing internationally with new voyages including to the Iberian coast and the Canary Islands.

Queen Elizabeth will then leave the UK in mid-February to resume her previously scheduled season in Japan from April 13th.

Queen Mary 2 will resume sailing with a transatlantic crossing on November 14th as per her existing schedule and will now sail on a series of voyages around the Caribbean between January and April.

There will be embarkation options from Southampton, New York and Hamburg, before she resumes her existing published schedule on April 24th next year.

Queen Victoria will embark on three new voyages departing from Southampton from the April 22nd, which include western Europe, the Baltics and the Iberian Coast, before resuming her existing published schedule on May 20th.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “On July 19th Queen Elizabeth’s crew and I will be welcoming guests on board as at long last we start our return to sailing.

“This will be a momentous day for Cunard as after a long pause we finally get back to doing what we love doing, hosting guests for fantastic holidays.

“To say we cannot wait would be an understatement!”

“Sadly, the path for a return to sailing across international waters is less clear and we are extremely sorry for the huge disappointment cancellations will cause for all guests who have been affected.

“Unfortunately, there are simply too many international ports of call affected by the ongoing complexities of Covid-19, which has sadly led to this decision.”

As part of the new plans, Queen Elizabeth’s sailings from the UK to Australia and her homeport season in Australia from October to March next year has been cancelled.

As have World Voyages on Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria in 2022.

Queen Victoria’s sailings from September up to and including the April 29th next have also been scrapped.