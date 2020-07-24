easyJet to launch Santorini route next month

easyJet has announced it will operate a new route to the Greek island of Santorini, becoming the first airline to fly the route from London Luton Airport this summer.

The new flights begin on August 6th and will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Santorini, part of a group of small picturesque islands in the Aegean sea, north of Crete is famed for its spectacular views across the island owing to its volcanic towering cliffs - along which small villages spring out with whitewashed buildings.

Unsurprisingly, this combination has led it to gain a reputation for beautiful sunsets out over the sea.

With the additional summer destination, easyJet will now be operating over 40 routes from Luton this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

easyJet can also confirm it will be operating its full pre-pandemic flight schedule to Alicante (15 flights a week), Mahon and Ibiza (ten flights a week each) this summer.

easyJet resumed flying from the airport on July 1st, and is operating around 90 per cent of its existing Luton route network, including vibrant city breaks to Milan, Lisbon and Porto; summer sun hotspots, Corfu, Rhodes, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Split; cultural Tel Aviv, and Reykjavik in Iceland, renowned for its dramatic landscapes.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager, easyJet said: “We are really pleased to announce another new destination from London Luton Airport.

“The beautiful island of Santorini is a great addition for those looking for a belated summer holiday.

“I know many people may have had to rearrange their summer holiday plans this year so it’s great that we can continue to expand what we offer and provide them a wide choice of summer holiday destinations this year.”