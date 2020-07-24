Marella Cruises cancels most of summer season

Marella Cruises has confirmed that, due to the on-going travel restrictions, it is extending its cancellations of all cruises until September 30th.

The cruise line also said that the only ship now sailing this summer will be Marella Explorer, home porting in Corfu from October 2nd.

Four other ships currently in the Marella fleet will remain idle until 2021 at the earliest.

All customers whose bookings are impacted by the above changes will receive a refund credit and up to ten per cent incentive of the total value of their booking, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the TUI website.

Due to the on-going uncertainty customers with bookings due to depart in October can amend their cruise for free before July 31st or any other holiday on-sale until October next year.