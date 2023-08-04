easyJet Introduces Twilight Bag Drop Service to Glasgow Airport for Early Morning Flights

easyJet, Europe’s largest airline, has expanded its popular Twilight Bag Drop service to Glasgow airport. Available for the first time today, the free service provides customers on early morning flights with the option to drop their bags off the evening before, saving time for their journey through the airport on their day of travel by skipping bag drop and heading straight to security. It is expected to be especially popular with thousands of families who are travelling with easyJet for their summer holidays.

The service will be available to all customers on early morning flights departing before 0830 at Glasgow, which represents over a quarter of all flights departing from the airport, and bags can be dropped between 1600 and 2100 the day before they fly.

The airline has also put in place a range of summer travel customer initiatives to help families flying with the airline during the school holidays, including a family hotline, a new WhatsApp channel and extended customer service opening hours.

More than 12 million customers will travel with easyJet over the summer, flying to over 135 destinations in 35 countries across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. While customers can manage their bookings quickly and easily online via the easyJet website and via the app, customers who wish to speak to someone can do so quickly and easily through its customer contact centres. Having opened its new call centre in Milan last year with 350 extra call centre staff, easyJet has continued to boost resource with a 20% increase since 2019, including a 30% increase in resource for its dedicated hotline for passengers requiring Special Assistance when they fly.

easyJet also has also put live its dedicated Family Hotline for families with children under 12 years old, which provided dedicated support from customer service team members who have expertise in assisting families, for any enquiries about their trip.

And customers now have even more ways to get in contact, as the airline has launched a WhatsApp channel for the first time, meaning customers can instantly get in touch. The airline’s customer service opening hours are extended for the summer season between 6am and 11pm.

Additionally, easyJet already has a range of policies in place to help customers on the day of travel including special assistance, self-service bag drop and generous family luggage options.



Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:

“We are always looking for new ways to make travel as easy as possible, so we are really pleased to be introducing our free Twilight Bag Drop service at Glasgow from today.

“As families look forward to jetting off on their summer holidays, we’ve also put in place some extra support over this busy period, extending our customer service hours and providing dedicated customer service support and adding more people to our customer service team, we are ensuring our customers have the support they need when they travel with us this summer, for a quicker and easier journey.”

easyJet now offers Twilight bag drop services to its customers across five of its key UK airports: London Gatwick, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, and now Glasgow.