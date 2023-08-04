Qatar Airways Sponsors Glamorous Qatar Goodwood Festival

The award winning airline saddles up its horses and prepares for another chapter of Qatar Goodwood Festival, in partnership with Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC). National guests of Qatar in London are invited to attend this year’s edition of the prestigious race in Goodwood Racecourse from 01 – 05 August, 2023.

Enhanced with the charm of English countryside, Qatar Goodwood Festival is sponsored by Qatar Airways for the fifth time this summer. The airline is excited to welcome local horses and riders into one of the most prominent equestrian events.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “It brings us great pleasure to showcase our country’s admiration for this noble sport by sponsoring the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Horseracing is embedded in our fibre, as it is a symbol of our history, passion and national culture. This festival brings a fusion of tradition and glamour, enhanced by adrenaline that is suitable for all racegoers. I wish all participants of the equestrian races the best of luck.”

Horseracing has been part of Goodwood since 1802 when the 3rd Duke of Richmond introduced the sport. Today, there are 19 unique race days including the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Visitors of the Qatar Goodwood Festival can enjoy an unforgettable sequence of races, sponsored by the award-winning airline:

As part of Qatar Airways’ vision of bringing communities together through sports, the airline is also a sponsor for the Qatar Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe, which will take place in Paris Longchamp, in addition to other equestrian festivals, such as H.H. The Amir Sword Festival and the Qatar International Derby.

