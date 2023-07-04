Zuma Capri Opens for First Summer Season at Capri Palace Jumeirah

Capri Palace Jumeirah, the stunning retreat on the glamorous fabled Blue Island, officially welcomes guests to discover contemporary izakaya cuisine at Zuma Capri, the latest dining experience to open on Capri.

Peacefully nestled in Anacapri, the most authentic, exclusive, and unspoilt part of the island, guests at Capri Palace Jumeirah, as well as island visitors, can enjoy Zuma’s contemporary izakaya menu and cocktails to the soundtrack of chilled house beats and unparalleled vistas of the Sorrentine Peninsula and Tyrrhenian Sea.

Perched on the hotel’s rooftop featuring tranquil views of azure blue waters, Zuma Capri brings its signature menu featuring highlights such as the marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf and roasted lobster with shiso ponzu butter. In addition to the classics, there will be dishes exclusive to Zuma Capri inspired by the famed fragrant Capri lemons, including sliced lobster with Capri lemon and oscietra caviar, Capri Lemon Mochi for dessert, and refreshing Kakigori lemon beverages.

Ermanno Zanini, Regional Vice President for Southern Europe and the United Kingdom for Jumeirah Group added: “We’re delighted to welcome guests to Zuma Capri this summer and deliver another exceptional culinary experience in this coveted corner of the island. Capri Palace Jumeirah captures the true spirit of the Italian Dolce Vita, and with the addition of Zuma Capri to our exquisite culinary offering, there’s further appeal to discover the unspoiled charm of Anacapri this season.”

Rainer Becker, Co-Founder and Creator of Zuma said: ‘’We are so excited to announce the opening of our third Italian restaurant. Capri Palace Jumeirah is the perfect match for this new venture, and we look forward to a busy summer season.’’

Zuma Capri joins a line-up of exceptional culinary experiences at the hotel this summer, including the only two Michelin Starred restaurant on the island, L’Olivo, and celebrity hotspot Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club, located just moments from the Blue Grotto. With an array of refined and authentic options to choose from, Capri Palace Jumeirah is the go-to dining destination on the beautiful island of Capri this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Room rates start from €725 per night for a Classic room in low season and €1500 in high season. Assistance with private transfers by speedboat or helicopter leaving from Naples or Sorrento can be arranged. From 29 June, Zuma Capri will operate from Monday to Sunday from 7PM.

Please visit jumeirah.com/CapriZuma for more information and bookings.