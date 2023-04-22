easyJet announced as a National Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has been announced as a National sponsor of the Eurovision Song Contest. The airline offers more seats between the UK and Eurovision countries than any other airline.

Over the course of this year’s contest, easyJet will be flying in thousands of visitors into Liverpool, a city with a rich musical heritage and one of the airline’s longest served airports, which is hosting live semi-final and final live events taking place in the UK on 9th 11th, and 13th May.

easyJet launched operations from Liverpool over 25 years ago in 1997, and since then has always had a strong presence in the host city, where it bases six aircraft and employs over 360 pilots and cabin crew.

Having since grown to become Liverpool’s largest airline, easyJet offers 26 routes across Europe, flew two million passengers last year and continues to strengthen its network at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. In October the airline relaunched daily flights to Paris and next month will launch a new weekly service to Corfu.

Robert Birge, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at easyJet, commented:

“This sponsorship is a perfect match as not only do we offer more seats between the UK and Eurovision countries than any other airline, but we also have a long history with the host city of Liverpool and are the city’s largest airline. Like this iconic competition, easyJet connects people, cultures and communities across Europe and beyond and so we are delighted to be a National Sponsor of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, in collaboration with BBC Studios.

“We are incredibly excited to play a role in this year’s Eurovision, which celebrates the inclusive values easyJet shares, is much loved by our people as well as millions of our customers throughout Europe.”

In November 1995 easyJet changed the way people travelled, democratising flying for a new generation to enjoy Europe. offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe’s primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service.

Today, easyJet flies on more of Europe’s most popular routes than any other airline and carried more than 69 million passengers in 2022 – with 9.5 million travelling for business. The airline has over 300 aircraft on nearly 1000 routes to more than 150 airports across 35 countries. Over 300 million Europeans live within one hour’s drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet’s sponsorship of the Eurovision Song Contest is in collaboration with BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, who are producing the Semi-finals and Final of the contest for broadcast from Liverpool