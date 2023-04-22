Delta Sky Club raises the bar with nature-inspired third lounge at MSP Airport

Delta Sky Club customers traveling through Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) can relax and recharge in a stunning new nature-inspired oasis on the upper level of the recently expanded G concourse.

The airport’s third Club adds more than 21,000 square feet of premium space to Delta’s lounge portfolio, making it by far the largest at Delta’s Minneapolis hub. The MSP-G Club is the second lounge opened this year, and the third successive new location in the Midwest (following Chicago and Kansas City).

With seating for more than 450, customers visiting MSP-G Club will have ample space whether they’re looking to work, socialize or simply take in the views of the airfield. Eco-conscious guests can feel good about the Club’s environmental impact: the Club is moving to over 90% waste diversion, meaning a large majority of Club waste is diverted from landfills via recycling or composting.

Inspired by Minnesota’s designation as the “land of 10,000 lakes,” the MSP-G Club’s design concept features a rich color palette evoking summer sunsets at the lake – earth tones like sage greens paired with warm copper and amber hues. The Club includes a year-round, all-weather Sky Deck® with seating for 110 guests. This first-of-its kind Sky Deck is bookended by two completely open-air elements — one of which features a living plant wall, with seasonal foliage refreshed three times annually—and is suffused with natural light streaming from the overhead skylight. Guests unwinding in this unique space can also enjoy a drink from one of the Club’s premium bars, located on the deck.

“We continue to raise the bar with every location we open, and the new MSP Club is no exception,” said Claude Roussel, Delta Sky Club – Managing Director. “Our goal was to create a space that reflects the natural beauty of the Great Lakes region, transporting and inspiring customers through the Club’s design, all while delivering a full suite of amenities and our signature hospitality.”

Additional amenities of the Club include:

Three kiosks for quick and easy self-check-in

A full buffet

Two premium bars

Three soundproof booths for quiet work.

LOCAL FLAVOR SERVED UP BY A TOP CHEF

In addition to the regular menu rotation featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a wide variety of cuisines, the MSP-G Club will highlight recipes from Bravo’s Top Chef alum Justin Sutherland as part of Delta Sky Club’s Local Flavor program. Local Flavor showcases hometown chefs on a quarterly rotating basis, highlighting some of their most popular recipes for visitors passing through.

A Twin Cities native, Justin specializes in contemporary Southern cuisine. Delta is the official airline sponsor for the milestone 20th season of Bravo’s “Top Chef World All-Stars”; thanks to this partnership, guests of the MSP-G Club will be able to enjoy Justin’s take on classics like chicken and andouille gumbo, shrimp and grits, pimento cheeseburger sliders and banana pudding through mid-July.

FURTHER UPGRADES COMING TO MSP AS DELTA CONTINUES ITS AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

Recent renovations to Gates G18-G22, including relocated and enlarged restrooms, expanded gate seating areas and new concessions, laid the groundwork for this new Club. These upgrades were precursors to larger airside renovations happening throughout the airport.

Slated for completion by the end of 2025, future renovations will update the terminal with new terrazzo flooring; refreshed ceilings and lighting fixtures; upgraded digital signage; and more. Refurbished, spacious gate areas will mirror gate improvements at other Delta terminals in LAX, LGA, ORD and SLC.

Delta is partnering with the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), providing a $47 million investment to complete the project. This MSP modernization effort joins other recent airport investments, including a $50 million terminal upgrade at Chicago-O’Hare and major, multi-billion-dollar terminal overhauls at Los Angeles International Airport and New York-LaGuardia Airport. Across the country, Delta continues to invest in modern, beautiful and intuitive airport spaces, aiming to elevate customer journeys both on the ground and in the air.