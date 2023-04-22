Qatar Airways Celebrates Eid Al Fitr with All Passengers

Qatar Airways marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadan and the start of ‘Eid Al-Fitr’ declared by the sighting of Shawwal’s crescent in the Lunar Calendar.

Passengers travelling during the holiday period will experience special celebratory touches representative of the festivity throughout their journey at the airline’s Lounges at Hamad International Airport and on board.

On board the World’s Best Airline, Qatar Airways will take its passengers on a wonderful journey to spread the spirit of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations on select routes. In Premium Cabins, travellers will be invited to explore an exclusive à la carte menu featuring some of the dishes most significant during the Muslim holiday. Qatari spiced prawns with carrot, tahina, cherry tomatoes, barberries and mixed labneh or Qatari spiced beef with jareesh kale, grilled asparagus, pomegranate and paprika oil are highly recommended appetisers during the festivity – both dishes are created by local celebrity chef, Aisha Al Tamimi. For the main course, a selection of the chef’s specialties include a traditional mixed grill marinated with local spices and bukhari rice or a chicken saloona stew prepared with Arabic spices and offered with saffron rice.

For those wanting to end on a sweet note, passengers are then invited to indulge in a Middle Eastern assortment of delicacies for dessert, including a layered cheese ‘Kunafa’ topped with crumbled pistachio or an Arabic ajwa sticky date pudding topped with toffee sauce.

Passengers travelling in the Economy Cabin will also experience Eid Al-Fitr celebrations onboard, as they will be offered a special menu featuring Qatari dishes. As the date fruit has a great significance during Eid Al-Fitr, passengers travelling from Qatar will receive a menu featuring a date and couscous salad, served with labneh sour cream or jareesh kale salad with lentil cream followed by traditional beef and chicken kofta with bukhari rice and vegetables or chicken saloona with saffron pilaf as the main course. Passengers can spoil themselves with special desserts topped with a moon shaped chocolate.

Extending Eid’s generosity and gift sharing on board, Qatar Airways will offer Premium passengers with gift boxes filled with ‘baklava’.

p>Qatar Airways’ Eid holiday celebrations will extend to passengers at Hamad International Airport and in Bangkok, Beirut, London, Paris and Singapore, where the airline’s lounges will be ready to welcome travellers and offer them unforgettable experiences.