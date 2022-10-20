eARRIVAL CARD to replace One Health Pass in Philippines

A new electronic ARRIVAL CARD (“eARRIVAL CARD”) has officially replaced the One Health Pass (OHP) as an entry requirement for arrival in the Philippines.

This new eARRIVAL CARD is easier to fill out and requires less information, in line with a decision by Philippine health authorities to simplify the arrival process.

To avoid long lines at the airport, we highly encourage you to fill out the eARRIVAL CARD within 72 hours prior to departure from your country of origin.

If you are unable to do so before departure, personnel from the Philippine Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) and airport staff will assist you in completing and uploading the eARRIVAL CARD upon your arrival in the Philippines.

Other arrival protocols remain the same and follow Resolution 168 of the Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

For more information, visit https://www.onehealthpass.com.ph/.