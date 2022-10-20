Singapore Tourism Board partners with Warner Bros.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and premier global media and entertainment company, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), today announced a three-year partnership to collaborate on entertainment and lifestyle content, as well as joint marketing, to spotlight and inspire travel to destination Singapore.

The partnership leverages WBD’s expertise in storytelling and global distribution network to entertain audiences through reimagined perspectives of the city.

Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create new content, leveraging WBD’s extensive portfolio of brands and popular franchises. The partnership will present original localised stories spanning a variety of genres - from scripted formats like drama serials and animation, to reality-based productions such as mini-documentaries - to showcase Singapore globally. To maximise viewership and introduce new audiences to destination Singapore, both parties will work on joint marketing activations and campaigns.

The partnership will kickstart with Food Affair with Mark Wiens, an HBO Asia Originals series that takes audiences on a gastronomic journey through Singapore’s rich and diverse dining scene. Full details, including premiere dates, will be announced soon.

Mr Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “We are honoured to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery and to tap on their deep expertise in creative storytelling to profile Singapore as a fun and vibrant city. This partnership will create more platforms to engage audiences around the world, which in turn will strengthen Singapore’s position as one of the best cities in the world for visitors and locals.”

Mr Clement Schwebig, President and MD, India, Southeast Asia and Korea, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Asia provides a rich tapestry for storytelling, and we are pleased to extend our commitment to this through a new strategic partnership with STB. Spanning multiple formats and genres, these original shows will bring to life the people, culture and spirit that make Singapore unique as a destination, delivering impactful stories to local and international audiences through the Warner Bros. Discovery network.”

Prior to the MoU, STB and WBD collaborated on international marketing for popular rom-com Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 and HBO’s Westworld Season 3 in Singapore in 2020.