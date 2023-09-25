Dusit International expands its offerings across the lodging spectrum

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has announced the expansion of its esteemed hotel brand lineup with the launch of two new brands: Dusit Collection and Devarana – Dusit Retreats.

Building on the strength of Dusit’s existing portfolio, which encompasses Dusit Thani (luxury), Dusit Suites (upper upscale), dusitD2 (upscale), Dusit Princess (upper midscale), ASAI Hotels (midscale lifestyle), and Elite Havens (luxury villa rentals), the new brands extend Dusit’s reach across the lodging spectrum to deliver fresh and immersive experiences for guests. They also open new avenues for Dusit to enter untapped markets, furthering its global expansion objectives.

Serving as a soft brand that can be applied to distinctive, standalone properties with unique stories to tell, Dusit Collection directly taps into rising global demand for unique and authentic travel experiences and represents a sophisticated and personalised approach to property development, service, and guest engagement.

Focusing on the upper upscale and luxury segments, Dusit Collection has been envisaged to comprise a thoughtfully curated selection of captivating hotels in iconic destinations, each distinguished by their unique architecture, tasteful design, and distinctive locales brimming with profound and memorable moments.

The Dusit Collection concept also allows owners of iconic properties to safeguard the individuality and charm of their establishments while seamlessly integrating into the Dusit family, all without the complexities of rebranding or extensive renovations typically associated with Dusit’s established core brands.

“This streamlined, cost-effective model has numerous benefits for all stakeholders,” said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, COO, Dusit International. “Owners immediately gain access to our robust commercial support and seasoned management expertise while maintaining the distinct look and feel of their properties. Dusit benefits from an agile market entry strategy and can cultivate substantial value from properties that don’t precisely fit our core brands. Most importantly, our guests benefit from new opportunities to forge deep bonds with destinations at distinctive properties steeped in history and character.”

From former palaces in historic cities to boutique seaside sanctuaries, from Asia to the Middle East to Europe and beyond, Dusit is actively exploring multiple opportunities for luxurious Dusit Collection properties, and with strong interest from various parties, the company expects to announce its first official signings soon.

The second new brand Dusit has introduced is a reimagining of its former luxury brand, Devarana, which has been renamed Devarana – Dusit Retreats and enhanced to deliver enriching and transformational stay experiences in the ultra-luxury segment.

Fully embracing the success of Dusit’s renowned group-wide wellness concept, Devarana Wellness, which uniquely weaves well-being elements throughout the entire guest experience at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide, Devarana – Dusit Retreats aims to take this holistic approach even further by delivering bespoke healing experiences at private sanctuaries in exclusive destinations around the globe.

Inspired by traditional Thai wellness principles and fully embracing sustainable and regenerative travel, Devarana – Dusit Retreats will focus on meeting the aspirational needs of guests and deliver a unique synergy of nature, community, ancient healing principles, regenerative spaces, impressive architecture and design, and curated activities and wellness programmes that delight discerning travellers on a deeply personal level.

The first property under Devarana – Dusit Retreats, a rebranding of one of Dusit’s existing properties in China, is slated to open this October. Based on current interest in the brand, Mr Cretallaz expects Dusit to sign multiple Devarana – Dusit Retreats before the end of the year.

“The response to Devarana – Dusit Retreats from potential partners has been fantastic, and discussions are already underway to formalise agreements for properties in Europe, the Middle East, and several locations in China,” he said. “The global pandemic propelled wellness into the mainstream, and the wellness industry is projected to sustain its remarkable growth far into the future. Capitalising on our expertise and optimising our know-how in this area, we are ideally positioned to deliver a hotel product that puts well-being and transformative experiences at its core, ensuring enduring value for all stakeholders involved.”

Dusit’s portfolio currently comprises 55 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts, and over 230 luxury villas under Elite Havens, across 19 countries. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline, and 22 additional signings are targeted this year.



“In response to the profound impact of the global pandemic, we recognised the importance of refining our brand portfolio to resonate with evolving market demands and help drive expansion in the post-pandemic world,” said Mr Cretallaz. “Over the past few years, we have meticulously enhanced each of our brands to deliver additional convenience, experience, and value for our guests. Today, with the introduction of Dusit Collection and Devarana – Dusit Retreats, we are delighted to expand our offerings even further across the lodging spectrum, delivering an entire ecosystem of brands from boutique lifestyle to luxury wellness, all united by our signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. With this strong foundation in place, we are well-positioned to energise our future and look forward to many exciting openings to come.”