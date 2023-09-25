Marriott International Signs Agreement to Open Two Luxury Properties in Trojena, in NEOM

Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with NEOM to open two luxury properties in Trojena, NEOM’s mountain destination located in the north-west region of Saudi Arabia. The agreement includes Saudi Arabia’s first W Hotel, and a JW Marriott property.

“We are excited to work with NEOM to develop these two exciting properties in one of the most highly anticipated developments in the world,” said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “W Hotels continues to redefine the luxury hospitality sector, and NEOM is an ideal fit with its vision centered around innovation, creativity, design and exploration, while JW Marriott, one of our flagship brands, will bring its legacy of extraordinary hospitality, thoughtful design and enriching experiences.”

W Hotel in Trojena

The W Hotel in Trojena is anticipated to feature 236 guest rooms, including 47 suites, with uninterrupted views of the mountains and a freshwater lake. Design plans for the property comprise signature brand spaces including a Living Room, WET Deck, W Lounge, AWAY Spa and FIT fitness center. The hotel is also expected to offer four dining destinations and retail space. The property will be situated within the region’s Lake Village which aims to deliver exclusive residential, hospitality and commercial experiences directly at the water’s edge. The 2.8-kilometer-long architectural lake will be a destination that is expected to feature an enchanted forest and adventures on the waterfront. The Lake Village will also be home to a range of retail and dining offerings, fresh food and shopping markets and entertainment areas.

JW Marriott Hotel in Trojena

Rooted in sophistication, the JW Marriott Hotel in Trojena will be a haven for luxury travelers who seek an ultra-premium escape paired with exceptional service and well-being experiences. The property will be situated in The Bow which is anticipated to be a futuristic water world which will combine nature with technology to make for a unique living environment. Immersed inside the Lake and surrounded by a mountainscape, the substructure will be designed to withstand the weight and pressure of the surrounding water while remaining spaces will be easily adaptable to allow for multi-season use including an atrium capable of hosting largescale events. Plans for the hotel include 500 luxury rooms and suites, and extensive entertainment and recreational offerings including a ballroom, meeting spaces, five dining venues, a fitness club, a kids club, swimming pools and a spa.

“With its central location, high elevation mountain landscape up to 2,600 meters, and natural surroundings, Trojena redefines the understanding of ultra-luxury hospitality and mountain tourism,” said Philip Gullett, Executive Director of Trojena. “We are delighted to have two of Marriott International’s iconic brands at the forefront of luxury travel, W Hotels and JW Marriott, join us to elevate the travel experience for discerning guests.”

“JW Marriott and W Hotels are two powerful and purpose-driven brands, carefully tailored to meet the expectations of the next generation luxury traveler. The JW Marriott will be paramount in positioning Trojena as a class-leading venue for major global conferences and exhibitions, as well as high profile events, while W Hotels will transform the way visitors of our mountain destination enjoy entertainment, culture, and culinary experiences. Marriott International shares our vision for shaping a new frontier for the industry, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship by bringing two of its renowned hotel brands to Trojena,” said Chris Newman, Executive Director of NEOM Hotel Development.

Trojena, one of the flagship developments within NEOM, is being developed and positioned as a year-round adventure sports destination that will include activities such as skiing, water sports, hiking and mountain biking. Trojena will be the host of the 2029 Asian Winter Games. Along with a W Hotel and JW Marriott property, the development is expected to include apartments, chalets, retail, dining, and entertainment areas.