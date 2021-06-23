Dubai Expo 2020 celebrates latest countdown milestone

Marking 100 days to go until the whole world gathers in one place, Expo 2020 Dubai is using its cutting-edge projection and display technology to light up Al Wasl dome.

With excitement building for the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and south-Asia region, more than 250 laser projectors lit up the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world to stunning effect.

The celebrations continue this evening, when Expo 2020 official hotel and hospitality partner, Emaar Hospitality Group, will light up the Burj Khalifa at 20:20 and 22:20.

Running from October 1st to March next year, Expo 2020 is inviting visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world during a six-month celebration of human ingenuity, innovation, progress and culture.