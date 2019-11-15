Dubai Air Show 2019: Air Arabia places huge Airbus order

Air Arabia has signed a firm order for 120 Airbus aircraft.

The deal includes 73 A320neos, 27 A321neos and 20 A321XLRs.

It was signed at the Dubai Air Show in the presence of Air Arabia chairman, Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Adel Al Ali, chief executive of Air Arabia, and Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive.

Al Ali said: “Air Arabia’s fleet growth strategy has always been driven by commercial demand and we are glad to announce today one of the region’s largest single-aisle orders with Airbus to support our growth plans.

“This new milestone underpins not only our solid financial fundamentals but also the strength of our multi-hub growth strategy that we have adopted over the years while remaining focused on efficiency, performance and passenger experience.”

He added: “The addition of the A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR complements our existing fleet and allows us to expand our service to farther and newer destinations while remaining loyal to our low-cost business model.

“We look forward to working with Airbus and receiving the first delivery.”

Air Arabia is the Middle East and North Africa’s largest low-cost carrier.

Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Air Arabia, this is a great endorsement for the A320neo family which will allow the airline to tap into new markets.

“We are committed to supporting the fast expansion of Air Arabia and the region”

Air Arabia is an all Airbus operator with a total fleet of 54 A320 aircraft - including the A321LR.