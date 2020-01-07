Domodedovo launches recycling scheme in partnership with S7

Moscow Domodedovo Airport and S7 Airlines have pioneered the introduction of a sustainable approach to waste management in Russia.

Thanks to the joint initiative, the airport will sort and process for further recycling approximately 45 tons of cardboard, plastic and polythene monthly.

The scheme focuses on in-flight meal packaging.

The airport sorts and prepares for recycling this type of waste generated on S7 Airlines flights to Domodedovo.

This sustainable approach to waste management enables the location to make approximately twenty thousand snack boxes (or 1.5 tons of waste) per day reusable.

Domodedovo airport has procured new equipment to implement the initiative.

The airport’s catering facility is fitted with a separator that can automatically sort waste by type.

As a result, all types of cabin waste, including trays, plastic cutlery and packaging, are tossed into correct bins.

“This joint initiative with S7 Airlines serves as a foundation for the large-scale implementation of sustainable practices, based on the rational use of natural resources”, said director of Moscow Domodedovo Airport, Igor Borisov.

“In the immediate future, the airport will sort the cabin waste, generated on all flights to Domodedovo.”