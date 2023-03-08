Domes Resorts to open Domes Noruz Kassandra in Halkidiki

Domes Resorts has announced its newest opening, Domes Noruz Kassandra, representing the brand’s first outpost in Halkidiki in northern Greece, a region known for its peninsulas and sheltered bays.

The Greek luxury lifestyle hospitality brand launches this property as the latest addition to its growing portfolio, with properties now in Corfu, Crete, Zakynthos, Milos and further afield in the Algarve, Portugal.

Set to open in April 2023, Domes Noruz Kassandra is located in the Kassandra peninsula, surrounded by crystal turquoise waters and lush greenery. Deemed a ‘beach club with rooms’, the hotel will have 182 rooms and suites and a sprawling swimming pool just steps away from the golden beach, where you will find the beach club and bar. This will function as the heart of the hotel, featuring a menu of neo-Greek seafood, designed by Executive Chef Dionysios Pliatsikas. The drinks menu comprises the best the area has to offer, with a lengthy wine list from local Halkidiki vineyards and a selection of expertly crafted cocktails to enjoy while watching the sunset over the Aegean Sea.

The hotel itself features a contemporary design that seamlessly fuses the indoor/outdoor spaces with the surrounding landscape. The various room categories are all carefully considered with a harmonious blend of white hues and neutral nuances, plus sophisticated raffia textures and handcrafted local artwork. Domes Noruz Kassandra also encompasses Domes’ signature Haute Living Selection, which creates heightened luxury in opulent suites that include a personal mobile phone with a direct line of contact to guest’s dedicated manager, ultra-private check-in, and much more.

Other F&B offerings include Domes’ signature Gustatio restaurant, which presents a decadent menu to tantalise the senses with its artful blend of bold flavours as an all-day creative buffet, making it the perfect setting breakfast and dinner. Elsewhere you will find Raw Bar, an elegant cocktail and champagne bar, serving eclectic raw gastro finger foods such as cured cod ceviche with bright citrus notes, or the decadent seabass and scallop tartare. On the beach is Pita Canteen, where skilled “Psistes”, or grill masters, delicately prepare traditional Greek favourites such as gyros and souvlaki, perfect for a leisurely meal on the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a holistic approach, wellness is a central element of the hotel and its Open Air Gym offers guests an invigorating fitness experience where the body, mind and spirit are connected and rejuvenated. Two spacious Spa Suites are set up to host treatments from Domes’ award-winning, signature SOMA Spa, delivering a high-calibre tranquillity through signature treatments that combine ancient Greek rituals and contemporary healing.

Dr. George P. Spanos, CEO of Domes, states: “Domes Noruz Kassandra represents the expansion of our Domes Noruz brand, following in the successful footsteps of Domes Noruz Chania in Crete. Noruz is our most vibrant and cosmopolitan offering; an adults-only, design-led brand catering to international trendsetters who seek a balance between relaxed events by day and a chic party scene by night - a truly 360-degree offering”.

Each Noruz location is elegant with immaculately designed interiors and uncompromised comfort and style, with a focus on creating a party vibe. Joyful sounds play all day to complement the magnificent views, but in as sunset arrives, the real magic occurs. With a lively schedule of well-known DJs playing in intimate settings in each hotel, the beach club atmosphere spills well into the evening. Domes Noruz hotels create an electric atmosphere that brings in a sophisticated, cosmopolitan crowd that are seeking an unrivalled and distinctive luxury lifestyle experience with dynamic entertainment.

The announcement of Domes Noruz Kassandra follows Domes’ news of expansion into the Greek islands of Milos with new property Domes White Coast Milos, alongside completed renovations of flagship hotel Domes Miramare in Corfu, and Domes Lake Algarve in Portugal. Further new openings will be soon announced in popular Greek destinations including Mykonos, Santorini and the Athenian Riviera, whilst the brand also plans to expand even further across Europe.

For more info click https://domesresorts.com/domesnoruzkassandra/

Source: www.hospitalitynet.org