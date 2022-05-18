New Domes Lake Algarve nominated in World Travel Awards 2022

The new Domes Lake Algarve has been nominated in this year’s World Travel Awards. Located near Vilamoura in southern Portugal, it marks the first property for the fast-growing luxury brand, Domes Resorts, to open outside of Greece.

Domes Lake Algarve is in the running in two categories: Europe’s Leading New Resort 2022 as well as Portugal’s Leading Resort 2022.

Domes Lake Algarve opened 9 April 2022, marking Domes Resorts’ first year-round hotel. The group is one of the Mediterranean’s fastest growing luxury hotel brands.

Comprising 192 rooms and suites, the hotel’s interiors are inspired by the surrounding eco-protected landscape, which fresh colours reflecting the property’s gardens, pools and lake, which many of the rooms overlook. The hotel also features Domes Resort’s hyper-luxury Haute Living Selection, providing a ‘hotel-within-a-hotel’ experience for the most discerning travellers looking for space, privacy, and a deeper connection with calming nature and local activities.

With its own private saltwater lake and private access to Praia de Falesia beach, four sparkling swimming pools, a 1.2km deck stretching the gardens towards restaurants and observation pergolas, Domes Lake Algarve is a soothing setting for unwinding in the tranquil environment, as well as trying activities to make the most of its location such as clam and oyster picking, birdwatching, sailing, and wine tasting.

For those also looking to soak up the local culture of Vilamoura, the hotel is a short distance on foot to the famous marina, the wetlands, Ria Formosa Natural Park, restaurants, beach clubs, golf courses, and more.

For adults seeking some downtime, the award-winning Soma Spa combines ancient Greek methods and contemporary healing techniques, with results-orientated products from ELEMIS, as well as GODAGE Paris which utilises active natural ingredients for more tailored treatments. Children are equally entertained, with KiEPOS, which aims to nuture eco-conscious minds and invites children to plant their own greens, herbs and flowers for an interactive and educational experience, and knowledge with which they can return home.

Domes Lake Algarve is home to a selection of unique culinary options which uniquely fuse the Greek heritage of Domes Resorts with iconic Portuguese flavours true to the region’s traditional cuisine. Whether enjoying a cocktail on the lake, award-winning Neo-Greek seafood at Topos, or a 12-course tasting menu with fresh and seasonal produce at Makris On The Lake, with regional wine pairings, there are dishes to please every appetite.

After a very successful 2021 for Domes Resorts, which saw the repositioning and opening of a completely renovated Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection, Domes Resorts is delighted to once again partner with HIP and strengthen its presence in Europe.