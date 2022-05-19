IHG collaborates with artist Claire Luxton to create limited-edition suites

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has collaborated with acclaimed British artist Claire Luxton to unveil a series of immersive experiences at InterContinental London Park Lane, InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

The Claire Luxton Experience at InterContinental suites have been designed by the artist to depict her interpretation of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts. Taking cues from her personal travels and inspirations, Luxton brings the brand to life through the natural flora and fauna signature to her artwork in combination with an array of sensory experiences, including a drawn bath, curated mini bar and soundscape.

Claire Luxton said: “I’m thrilled to partner with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts again, interpreting the brand’s story of worldliness. Global travel inspires my work, and I hope it shines through in every detail of the collaboration, from the foyer florals and the hotel team’s custom scarves to the drawn bath experience and the artworks themselves.”

Luxton has brought her touch to other areas of the hotels too. Lobbies will be transformed with butterflies and vibrant floral installations that pay homage to distinctive InterContinental locales around the world.

At InterContinental New York Barclay and Dubai Festival City, Claire Luxton-inspired food and beverage offerings will be available, including a selection of cocktails, mocktails and afternoon tea.

This collaboration with Claire Luxton builds on the brand’s 75th Anniversary celebration. In December, she created an installation that was projected onto the façade of InterContinental London Park Lane.

Tom Rowntree, Vice President Global Marketing for Luxury Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has delighted worldly travellers by bringing luxury experiences to every corner of the globe for more than 75 years. As we redefine our ethos of discovery and modern luxury, we’re excited to welcome visitors and locals alike with a fresh approach to the guest experience, starting with our collaboration with Claire Luxton. She’s tapped into her own global travels to inform and inspire her interpretation of the brand’s rich heritage and pioneering spirit. The result is a unique experience of discovery that captures the beauty and energy of InterContinental’s far-flung destinations.”