dnata Travel Group UK and Europe CEO joins ABTA board

Ailsa Pollard, UK and Europe CEO for dnata Travel Group, has joined ABTA’s Board while John Bevan, who joined ABTA’s Board in 2018, has stepped down.

Alistair Rowland, Chair of ABTA – The Travel Association, said:

“Ailsa will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and insight as the travel sector continues its recovery from the impact of the pandemic. She will be an excellent addition to the Board. I’d like to give my sincere thanks to John Bevan for his invaluable contribution over the past four years and wish him well as he focuses on his global role for dnata.”

Ailsa Pollard added:

“The ABTA brand is one of the most powerful and respected in the travel industry. I’m looking forward to being a part of its extremely experienced Board, supporting ABTA’s Members and helping to ensure that ABTA continues to be a leading voice in travel and tourism.”

