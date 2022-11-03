dnata Travel Group recognised with seven accolades at World Travel Awards Middle East 2022

dnata Travel Group brands have won seven accolades at the Middle East edition of the World Travel Awards for 2022.

Representing the Travel division of dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, titles earned by dnata Travel Group include: Middle East’s Leading Airline GSA 2022 (dnata Representation Services), Middle East’s Leading Corporate Travel Company 2022 (dnata Travel Management), Bahrain’s Leading Travel Management Company 2022 (dnata Travel Management), and Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Agency 2022 (dnata Travel).

A highlight for the Group at the prestigious travel industry awards this year includes the success of Arabian Adventures across three categories for a third consecutive year, including the UAE’s Leading Destination Management Company 2022, UAE’s Leading Desert Safari Company 2022, and UAE’s Leading Tour Operator 2022.

Arabian Adventures also recently secured a Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Award for 2022, acknowledging its desert safari and city experiences as a top thing to do for travellers to the UAE. The award is based on great reviews and opinions collected from travellers worldwide. Arabian Adventures is growing its team and core offering which also includes cruise handling and event services, with an exciting range of new products and enhancements to its existing range set to be launched throughout the 2022/23 winter season.

John Bevan, Divisional Senior Vice President, dnata Travel Group, commented: “dnata Travel Group brands across the Middle East support local travellers and travel companies with every need, including leisure and corporate travel services, quality local representation services for a host of worldwide hotels and airlines, and more. The annual World Travel Awards are recognised globally, and we are proud to have been acknowledged here as we continue to innovate and grow to support the local market and beyond with an ever-evolving range of award-winning travel services.”

The World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The awards are voted on by travel and tourism professionals worldwide.

