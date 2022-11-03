Belfast City Airport welcomes easyJet’s new seasonal winter service to Glasgow

Northern Ireland’s largest airline easyJet has celebrated the launch of the first flights on its seasonal winter route from Belfast City to Glasgow, providing customers in Belfast with even more convenient domestic connections this winter.

The inaugural flight to the Scottish City took off this afternoon, with flights operating up to three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays throughout the winter season until 24 March 2023.

The route will provide stronger domestic connectivity from Northern Ireland to key cities across the UK whether customers are looking for a city break, to reconnect with family or friends, or a convenient business connection. Glasgow offers a perfect combination of vibrant city life and nature trails, as well as designer shopping and whiskey-tasting experiences. It is also just a few steps away from Clyre Muishiel, the largest regional park in Scotland.

The start of the new route follows the launch of new weekly services to Bristol, Liverpool and twice-daily services to London Gatwick in the past year, as the airline continues to strengthen its network from Northern Ireland offering more choice for customers in Belfast to explore some of the UK’s most popular city destinations.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of our new service from Belfast City to Glasgow today and following our continued growth at the airport in the last year this new service will further strengthen our Belfast network by providing even more choice and convenient connectivity from Belfast City to one of Scotland’s major cities, which is already proving popular with leisure and business travellers alike. We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and are committed to providing our customers flying with easyJet from Belfast with more choice, great value fares and a fantastic service.”

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said:

“Following the success of its flights from Belfast City to London Gatwick, Liverpool, and Bristol, we are thrilled to see easyJet take to the skies today with new flights to Glasgow.

“The three-times weekly service from our city centre hub provides great connectivity to Scotland’s second city and will prove extremely popular with both outbound and inbound travellers.

“The inaugural flight to Glasgow not only signals easyJet’s expansion at Belfast City Airport but is testament to the strength of our partnership and we look forward to working together in the future to continue providing choice, convenience, and flexibility of travel to our passengers.”

easyJet is the largest airline in Northern Ireland and offers up to 38 routes servicing Belfast across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.