EGYPTAIR to Join New Terminal One at JFK Under Long-Term Partnership

The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and EGYPTAIR have announced a strategic partnership, enhancing the travel experience for EGYPTAIR’s customers flying to and from New York City.

This partnership supports EGYPTAIR’s ambition to expand its U.S. network and connect more travelers to the vibrant destination of Egypt – celebrated for its rich history, culture, and hospitality. With nonstop daily service from JFK, EGYPTAIR connects travelers to Egypt’s iconic landmarks, from the ancient pyramids of Giza to the extraordinary monuments of Luxor. EGYPTAIR will transition its JFK operations to New Terminal One in 2026, where passengers can expect an elevated and seamless experience at this transformational new gateway to New York and the United States.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

“We are thrilled to welcome EGYPTAIR to the New Terminal One family,” said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One. “Their strong commitment to customer service aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a best-in-class guest experience. This partnership also supports EGYPTAIR’s growth across the United States, and together, we will help make JFK the premier gateway for travelers heading to Egypt and beyond.”

Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman and CEO of EGYPTAIR stated, “We are so pleased to join the New Terminal One at JFK, which represents an important step in our growth strategy to serve our customers better. For us, it’s not just about moving people from one place to another — it’s about connecting cultures, families, and experiences. As Egypt’s national airline, we can’t wait to welcome even more travelers to explore the history, beauty, and warm hospitality of Egypt through our nonstop flights to and from New York.”

EGYPTAIR joins a growing community of leading airlines that will operate at the state-of-the-art New Terminal One, including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, and Qatar Airways. A member of Star Alliance, EGYPTAIR is the sixth carrier from the global airline alliance to commit to operations at the New Terminal One.