Radisson Hotel Group opens first Radisson RED in Finland

Radisson RED Helsinki opens in a modernist new building, designed by famous Finnish architecture company Anttinen Oiva Arkkitehdit. The hotel is within walking distance of several architecture icons in Helsinki’s city center, including Helsinki Central Station and the stunning central library Oodi, as well as numerous buzzing hotspots, including art museums and shopping streets. The neighbouring Kallio area is also known for its vibrant nightlife, bars, and cozy cafes, as well as the city’s oldest public park, Kaisaniemi Park and Kaisaniemi Botanic Garden, located directly next to the hotel, with its ten glasshouses, herbarium, and lush outdoor garden.

The all-new Radisson RED Helsinki stands out with its playful and bold design and relaxed service. The eight -story hotel includes 195 stylish rooms and suites featuring Radisson RED’s signature design-focused, cutting-edge design. Park side rooms have stunning views of Kaisaniemi Park and the wider city beyond, with additional select rooms and suites on the upper floors also offering bathrooms with both park and city views.

Inspiring art plays a key role in Radisson RED Helsinki. In the hotel lobby, guests are greeted by an almost three-meter red artwork that was inspired by the giant “lantern carriers” of Helsinki Railway Station, a stunning sculpture of men holding huge globe-shaped lanterns. Hanging from the ceiling in the center of the hotel, is Finnish artist Jenni Rope’s 24 meters tall mobile work, Gust of Wind, which brings the verdant nature of the surrounding park to the inside of the hotel.

The ground floor offers guests and local residents a laid-back restaurant, RED Bar and Kitchen, which focuses on casual dining and relaxed socializing, and is open from mornings until late, as well as a trendy bar and outdoor summer terrace facing the adjacent Kaisaniemi Park. RED Bar & Kitchen also hosts DJs and local artists and is available for private events.

To offer the ultimate insider guest experience, Radisson RED Helsinki is launching the RED Guide, a guide to the authentic local sights in Helsinki not to be missed and unique experiences beyond the usual tourist attractions. Together with the City of Helsinki and locals, the RED Guide will feature interesting places to visit while staying in Helsinki, so guests can experience Helsinki as the locals do and to discover the hidden gems of the city. The first locations will be announced in the Radisson RED Helsinki grand opening party in January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to announce the opening of our first Radisson RED hotel in Finland, in Helsinki, the “Pearl of the Baltics”. Radisson RED Helsinki is our fourth Radisson RED in Scandinavia, following the opening of our first Radisson RED property in Denmark, in Aarhus and two properties in Oslo. Our Radisson RED brand has proven very popular in the Nordic region due to its focus on cutting-edge design and art, as well as its relaxed setting for business and leisure travelers. We look forward to welcoming both local and international travelers to this vibrant new addition to our portfolio.” says Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior VP for Northern and Western Europe at Radisson Hotel Group.

“We’re proud to open Finland’s first Radisson RED in Helsinki and work with prestigious designers, artists, and architects, reflecting Radisson RED’s award-winning design-focused ethos. Radisson RED Helsinki is an excellent base for exploring the design, architecture, and urban culture of Helsinki. I also recommend to explore the buzzing restaurants and nightlife in the city. We’ll make sure our guests get the best inside tips”, says General Manager, Mika Virtanen.