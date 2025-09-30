Radisson’s New Flight Path: Growth, Sustainability, and the Future of Hospitality

Radisson Hotel Group’s CEO, Federico J. González, paints a bold yet pragmatic vision for the future of global hospitality. With Asia and EMEA at the center of expansion, the company is sharpening its focus on both growth and responsibility, steering a course that blends sustainability, innovation, and guest experience.

Sustainability Beyond Buzzwords

For Radisson, sustainability is not a box-ticking exercise but a layered approach spanning employees, communities, and the environment. The group has championed initiatives such as Hotel Sustainability Basics, aimed at raising industry-wide standards, and continues to test new measures around energy, carbon neutrality, and guest perception. “We cannot be sustainable if we are not sustainable with our people,” González stresses, noting the importance of staff training, well-being, and career pathways.

Bridging the Talent Gap

Workforce shortages remain a global challenge, but Radisson sees promise in collaborations with governments and hospitality schools. González highlighted emerging models in India, where local training centers are pairing graduates directly with hotels in need — a blueprint that could be scaled globally.

Markets and Momentum

Poland and Central Europe are earmarked for accelerated growth, joining Asia and India as regions of strategic importance. Branded residences, wellness-focused resorts, and a diversified collection portfolio form part of Radisson’s push into lifestyle and long-stay segments.

Tech, Distribution, and the Guest Journey

On distribution, Radisson aims to balance direct sales with strategic OTA partnerships, maintaining control while respecting consumer choice. Artificial intelligence is being explored cautiously but purposefully — not as a novelty, but as a tool to enhance efficiency and guest engagement across operations.

Fifteen years on from launching the industry’s first carbon-neutral meetings, Radisson remains intent on setting standards rather than following them. In González’s words, the mission is clear: “You can build a competitive edge while doing something fabulous.”