A Journey to Lake Manapouri, New Zealand

Lake Manapouri is an amazing getaway for those looking to explore the amazing beauty and wilderness of Fiordland National Park in New Zealand. It is known for its clear waters and amazing mountain landscapes.

Accommodations

To visit Lake Manapouri, you will need to take a short 20-minute drive from Te Anau. This location offers a range of accommodations, from serene lakeside cabins to exclusive lodges for the discerning traveler looking for peace in nature.

However, we are sure that you will like the accommodations because each one of them offers amazing views of the cathedral peaks and the Fiordland ranges, providing you with amazing morning views.

Although there is a limited choice of eateries, they focus on quality and local flavors. Due to the proximity of the lake, you can be sure that you will enjoy a delicious seafood menu along with exquisite New Zealand wines.

Things to do

If you like adventure, you will find Lake Manapouri a great location for exploring the wilderness.

The lake invites you to explore it via kayak or Cruise Boat, You can also take a guided tour, offering you a mix of kayaking, hiking, and sailing.

The famous circle track and kepler track offer amazing hikes through the forests and alpine landscapes. There is also a dusky track if you like challenges.

A notable adventure is a tour of the West Arm´s secluded spots, well known for their major conservation efforts, where you can enjoy Doubtful sound, a deep field, known for its deep silence and beauty.

Seasons

The region´s climate adds another layer of charm.

Summer:

Summer brings long and great days, perfect for lakeside barbecues and evening swims.

Lake Manapouri

Winter:

Enhances the view of the mountains with snow, also bringing crisp air.

Cultural experiences also abound; Te Anau glowworm caves offer you a mesmerizing encounter with nature; and Te Anau bird sanctuary offers you the chance to see the rare takahē, a native flightless bird.

Overview

Lake Manapouri is a place where you will enjoy nature, carved by glaciers and history. You can enjoy a local pinot by the fire, explore the depths of a fiord, and hike through the ancient forests, all within a day´s journey.And it is considered one of the best places to visit in New Zealand

Why are you waiting to visit this amazing place? Lake Manapouri and Te Anau are waiting for you.

Given the popularity of this region during peak seasons, we recommend that you book your accommodations and activities in advance.