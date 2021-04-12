Devmark Group to market Palm View Tower in Dubai

Devmark Group has been appointed to create the marketing strategy and direct the sales for the 43-storey Palm View tower in Dubai.

Located just below the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, with a 180-degree view across to Bluewaters Island, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, the residential project boasts a total of 263 apartments.

“One of the reasons why we were exclusively appointed as a specialist consultancy for this project, was our strategic advisory, which added significant value to the project’s market proposition,” said Sean McCauley, chief executive of Devmark Group.

“We found that the latest global trends suggested residents have become far more spatially and environmentally aware following the lockdown.

“Besides advising about the projects positioning, pricing, facilities and amenities, we wanted to create a live, work and relax concept, that would work equally well indoors as well as outdoors,” added McCauley.

In addition to all of the hotel facilities, Devmark Group went on to create the exclusive Resident’s Club, which will feature private pool access and in-room dining.

“The Club also gives residents access to several beach clubs throughout Dubai.

“We packaged this as an exclusive offer to residents which has proved extremely popular with investors,” observed McCauley.

“In fact, during a series of private pre-launch broker events recently, we have now completely sold out our initial allocation of pre-launch units.

“So, we will now release more units ready for our upcoming public launch.”

Devmark said these apartments come complete with picture, floor to ceiling windows that take full advantage of the commanding views over the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, as well as custom furniture, quality fittings and furnishing and Bosch white goods and other branded appliances.