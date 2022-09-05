Delta Air Lines soared at the World Travel Awards, scooping major prizes as part of the North American leg of the global industry showcase.

The carrier, with its headquarters in Atlanta, won prizes for North America’s Leading Airline, Brand and Lounge — the last awarded for its Delta Sky Club at Seattle’s Tacoma International Airport.

The ceremony took place last week in Jamaica at Sandals Montego Bay, with award categories split across the Caribbean, North Central and South America.