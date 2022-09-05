Fiji relaxes entry requirements for travellers

Tourists visiting Fiji are no longer required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival.

Previously, visitors were required to pre-book a rapid antigen test (RAT) to be taken within 72 hours of arrival. If the test was positive, tourists were required to undergo seven days of isolation.

A pre-departure test requirement had also been in place, but this was dropped in May.

In a statement, the Fijian Government said from September 5, on-arrival testing would now also no longer be necessary, due to Fiji’s community-wide immunisation and low case numbers.

Arrivals who developed Covid-19 symptoms would still be required to get tested, though the isolation period for those who tested positive would now be reduced to five days.

The Government said the reduced isolation period would “greatly assist” the Fijian tourist industry.

“With hotels reporting occupancy at pre-Covid levels, they will now be able to free up inventory – easing the pressure during peak tourism season,” the statement said.

“This further allows hotels to take new bookings and bring in new spend.”

The requirement for all visitors to be fully vaccinated would remain in place.

Fiji has made a strong tourism recovery, welcoming 78,638 tourists in July – 82% of the numbers for July 2019.

The island nation is expecting to have welcomed half a million visitors by the end of the year.