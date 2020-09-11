Dandridge takes up chief communications role with Boeing

Boeing has named Ed Dandridge as senior vice president and chief communications officer with the company.

He will take up the role on September 28th.

Dandridge succeeds Greg Smith, who has served as interim chief communications officer since July, and will report to Boeing chief executive David Calhoun.

He will also serve on the executive council.

In this role, Dandridge will oversee all aspects of communications at Boeing, including business unit communications, corporate communications, media relations, public affairs, leadership communications, employee engagement and corporate branding, as well as channel and content marketing.

“Ed is an exceptional communications executive, strategist and global leader with a track record of developing and leading high-performing teams that enable businesses to deepen their engagement with customers and drive outcomes,” Calhoun said.

“I know Ed will continue to build on our unwavering commitment to engaging our associates and stakeholders with transparency as we confront these challenging times as an industry and company.”

Dandridge joins Boeing from AIG, where he has served as global chief marketing and communications officer from AIG General Insurance since April 2018.