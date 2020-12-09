Thompson Okanagan partners with Travel Foundation

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) has signed a formal partnership with the Travel Foundation.

The duo has shared vision that, if managed well, tourism is a force for good.

With the considerable combined experience and expertise of both parties, the focus of this partnership will be supporting the Thompson Okanagan region and global community through the development of new approaches, destination management strategies, tools and knowledge products.

“Tourism is undoubtedly facing monumental challenges, calling for innovative approaches, alliances, and continued dedication to best practices,” said Glenn Mandziuk, TOTA chief executive.

“We are proud to partner with the Travel Foundation, knowing the strong alignment of visions and values will catalyse change and consequently support the region, its residents, visitors, and natural resources.”

Specifically, TOTA and the Travel Foundation plan to develop and trial ground-breaking new methodologies to develop tourism as a regenerative force that adds value to the people and places of the Thompson Okanagan while managing its burden on communities, public services, infrastructure, and the environment.

“This partnership is set to break new ground, and to inspire many other destinations to take a data-driven approach to managing their visitor economy,” said Jeremy Sampson, chief executive of the Travel Foundation.

“Understanding benefits and burdens of different aspects of tourism is the key to optimising its regenerative force, ensuring quality experiences for visitors and quality of life for residents.

“TOTA is in a great position to demonstrate this through innovative pilot projects we’ll explore together.”

More Information

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association is a non-profit society, governed by an elected board of directors, which represents business and community tourism interests throughout the region, and is supported by the British Columbia ministry of tourism, arts, culture, and sport.

It is an Industry-led organisation that represents and supports all business and community tourism interests in the region, while also helping to implement provincial tourism policies.

TOTA was recently recognised with North America’s Responsible Tourism Award at the World Travel Awards.

Breaking Travel News spoke to Glenn Mandziuk to find out how it felt to have won.

Take a look at his thoughts or find out more about the organisation, head over to the official website.

Image: Tom Ryan