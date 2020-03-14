American Airlines to severely curtail international operations

American Airlines has begun to implement a phased suspension of long-haul international flights from the United States.

The move follows a decision by president Trump to bar virtually all travellers arriving from Europe for the next four weeks.

The suspension, which will see capacity fall by up to 75 per cent when compared to last year, will last through May 6th.

American will, however, continue to operate one flight daily from Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami to London Heathrow.

There will also be three flights per week from Dallas-Fort Worth to Tokyo.

The carrier will also continue short-haul international flying, which includes flights to Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America and certain markets in the northern part of South America.

In addition to the international changes, the airline anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20 per cent compared to last year.

In May domestic capacity will be reduced by 30 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

From today, all remaining flights to Asia, bar the Tokyo route, will be suspended, as well as all departures to Australia and New Zealand.