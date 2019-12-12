British Airways to take off for Portland, Oregon, next summer

British Airways will soon become the first airline to offer a year-round direct flight from the UK to Portland, Oregon.

From June 1st, the airline will launch a five-per-week service to the city from Heathrow Terminal 5.

The new route will take the number of US destinations the airline flies to from London up to 27, and the number of daily flights offered by British Airways and American Airlines as part of their transatlantic joint business up to 86 per day.

Atlantic joint business partners - British Airways, American Airlines, Finnair and Iberia - will add eight new routes between Europe and North America from next summer, including American Airline’s new service from Boston to London Heathrow and Iberia’s new route from Madrid to Washington DC.

Flights to Portland will depart on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the route will be operated by one of British Airways’ newest aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways director of networks and alliances, said: “Portland will be a fantastic addition for our trade partners and their customers.

“With this new route, British Airways will fly from London to 27 US destinations.

“That’s more direct connections between UK and USA than any other airline and is part of a wider network of flights we offer with American Airlines as part of our transatlantic joint business.”

He added: “As a major technology and innovation hub, Portland is drawing ever-increasing numbers of international visitors.

“We’re confident the route will be warmly welcomed by business and leisure travellers alike.”

In addition to its acclaimed international food scene, Portland is home to a thriving festival, craft beer and music culture, as well as a vast range of outdoor activities from paddle boarding to year-round skiing, thanks to its two rivers and nearby Mount Hood.

Portland is also consistently ranked as one of the most liveable cities in the US, with more than 1,200 technology companies based in the metropolitan region.



San Sebastián

Flights to the Basque region of Spain are also set to take off next summer, when British Airways launches a new route to San Sebastián.

It’s the first-time flights to the resort town in the Bay of Biscay will operate from London City Airport with British Airways’ twice-weekly service through the peak summer months from July to September.

The airline will serve five Spanish destinations direct from the Docklands next summer.

San Sebastián is renowned for its picturesque beaches, waterfront promenade and cobblestone old town.

It has world-renowned restaurants and is famous for having the highest concentration of bars in the world.

British Airways is making further changes to its schedule from London City next summer with additional flights to Berlin, Florence, Glasgow, Manchester and Nice.

There will be some frequency reductions to Geneva, Ibiza and Rotterdam.